During the summer, many of us head to water for recreation, whether it’s for swimming, fishing, boating, or camping. Although Wyoming can’t match Minnesota’s 10,000 lakes, the 1,250 lakes it does host provide considerable fun and have fascinating origins.

Wyoming also holds 501 reservoirs and 6,786 ponds. Before diving into interesting facts about Wyoming’s lakes, we need to first define how a lake differs from a reservoir or pond.

A reservoir is a manmade lake created when a dam is built on a river, a lake forms where surface water and/or groundwater seepage accumulate in a low spot in topography or is held by a natural dam, and a pond is any small, unnamed body of water.

Now back to lakes.

Natural lakes in Wyoming can be dammed by features such as landslides and glacial moraines (mounds of sediment left behind when a glacier retreats). For example, Lower Slide Lake formed east of Jackson Hole on the Gros Ventre River as a result of the 1925 Gros Ventre Landslide, which initially created a 200-foot-high and 700-foot-long dam. The most famous lake in Wyoming formed by a glacial moraine is Jenny Lake in Grand Teton National Park. The lake lies at the base of Cascade Canyon, which was carved out by a glacier during the last glacial maximum. When the glacier retreated, it left behind a terminal moraine that holds this incredibly scenic lake.

The highest concentration of bodies of water in the state is found in the Wind River Range, which hosts about 1,300. Some of those lakes are found near or downstream from glaciers, such as Scott Lake by Mammoth Glacier and Iceberg Lake by Sourdough Glacier.

Many Wyoming lakes lie in topographic lows caused by glacial scouring, such as the deepest lake in the state: Fremont Lake in the Wind River Mountains near Pinedale. The 610-foot-deep lake was originally dammed by a terminal moraine. The natural glacial dam was expanded in the 1930s to raise the lake level by 2 feet, and again in 1994, adding another 3 feet to the reservoir.

Yellowstone Lake also lies in a topographic depression—the Yellowstone Caldera, where the magma chamber collapsed after a large eruption. The floor of the lake continues to rise and fall slightly as magma moves in the chamber below the lake. Yellowstone Lake hosts many underwater geothermal springs. It is also Wyoming’s largest lake, covering 84,500 acres (about 132 square miles), and sits at an elevation of 7,730 feet above sea level, making it the largest body of water in North America above 7,000 feet and the second largest in the world at that elevation.

Another interesting lake in Wyoming is Lake De Smet, north of Buffalo. Lake De Smet lies in a surficial depression that formed long ago due to collapse from underground coal-seam fires. That region of the Powder River Basin is notable for its outcrops of red clinker, which are baked and melted rocks formed by the natural, underground burning of coal. The 150- to 200-foot-thick coal layers burned to create large voids, which collapsed under the weight of overlying layers. This formed a natural basin that filled with water over time, and to which settlers later added dams, and intakes and outlets.

Since this is Wyoming, there are also lakes located due to wind. For example, Lake Hattie, west of Laramie, lies in a topographic low in Big Hollow, which is a wind eroded basin. Big Hollow is the largest deflation basin (where sediments are removed by wind) in North America and second largest in the world.

These are just a handful of the many lakes in Wyoming. There are lots to explore, and hopefully you’ve had a chance to experience a few this summer.