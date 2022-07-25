With a name like Bronc, Bobby and Michelle Marriott’s son seemed destined to ride bucking horses from birth. Twenty-three years later Bronc Marriott rode Pete Carr Pro Rodeo’s bucking horse named Worth the Whiskey to win Quarter Finals 2 of bareback riding at the 126th Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo (CFD).

Marriott, who lives in Woods Cross Utah, grew up in the world of professional rodeo. His dad was a bronc rider and long-time professional rodeo pickup man. A three-time qualifier for College National Finals Rodeo, Marriott turned pro in 2020 and is currently 29th in the world championship standings. He added $2,400 to his season earnings and advanced to next weekend’s Semifinals where he will have the opportunity to add to his earnings and move on to the Championship Finals on Sunday, July 31.

Denton Good, a 2022 high school graduate from Long Valley, South Dakota, has spent the last week in Wyoming competing in the steer wrestling. He qualified for the National High School Finals Rodeo (NHSFR) in Gillette and competed in two preliminary rounds there, squeezing in qualifying round competition at CFD before competing in the Championship Round of the NHSFR on Saturday where he finished in the top six.

He was back in Cheyenne Sunday and won Quarter Finals 2 in the steer wrestling with a 6.6-second run. The 18-year-old will be one of the youngest athletes to compete in next weekend’s Semifinals.

Dawson Gleaves of Amarillo, Texas, has the nickname of “Sticky” and the CFD crowd saw why Sunday afternoon. The rookie bull rider stuck to the back of United Pro Rodeo’s bull Amish Burnout for a score of 88 points and the quarter-finals win.

Gleaves, who is ranked third in the bull riding rookie standings and 35th in the world championship standings, attends Clarendon (Texas) College and qualified for the College National Finals last year. He advances to next weekend’s Semifinals and could “stick” around for the Championship Finals with another ride like he made in Quarter Finals 2.

Also moving on to the Semifinals are the husband and wife duo of Ryan and Shy-Anne Jarrett of Comanche, Oklahoma. Ryan, a former all-around world champion who now focuses mainly on tie-down roping, caught a berth in the Semifinals in that event and Shy-Ann qualified for the Semifinals in barrel racing.

CFD also hosted the Women’s Ranch Bronc Riding World Finals July 23-24. Allysa Spierings, a Wisconsin native who lives in Missouri and works at the Joplin Regional Stockyards, was crowned the champion.

The Quarter Finals 3 begins at 12:45 p.m. on Monday, July 25.

CHEYENNE, Wyo (July 24, 2022)- The following are unofficial results from Quarter Finals 2 at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 23. Payoff subject to change.

Bareback Riding: 1, Bronc Marriott, Woods Cross, Utah, 89 points on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo’s Worth the Whiskey, $2,447. 2, Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba, Canada, 82.5, $1,835. 3, Keenan Hayes, Hayden, Colo., 82, $1,223. 4, (tie) Evan Betony, Tonalea, Ariz.; Ethan Mazurenko, Kaycee, Wyo., and Caleb Bennett, Corvallis, Mont., 81, $203 each.

Breakaway Roping: 1, Anna Callaway, Billings, Mont., 3.5 seconds, $2,951. 2, Ashley Goforth, Azle, Texas, 6.5, $2,213. 3, Macy Young, Wittmann, Ariz., 14.1, $1,475. 4, Sara Montgomery, Wheatland, Wyo., 15.2, $737.

Tie-Down Roping: 1, Trent Creager, Stillwater, Okla., 11.5 seconds, $2,000. 2, Zaine Mikita, Byers, Colo., 11.9, $1,500. 3, Riley Webb, Denton, Texas, 12.1, $1,000. 4, Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla., 12.5, $500.

Rookie Saddle Bronc Riding: Results pending

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Kade Bruno, Challis, Idaho, 86 points on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo’s Knights Showoff. 2, (tie) Ross Griffin, Tularosa, N.M., and Leon Fountain, Socorro, N.M., 84.5, $1,471 each. 4, Taygen Schuelke, Newell, S.D., 80.5, $588.

Team Roping: 1, (tie) Turner Harris, Killdeer, N.D., and Matt Kasner, Cody, Neb.; and Jay Tittle, Pueblo, Colo., and Cole Cooper, Montrose, Colo., 8.0 seconds, $1,750 each. 3, Rhett Anderson, Annabella, Utah, and Max Kuttler, American Falls, Idaho., 8.2, $1,000 each. 4, Kyon and Clancey Kreutzer, Lake Creek, Texas, 9.0, $500 each.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Denton Good, Long Valley, S.D., 6.6 seconds, $2,000. 2, Mason Couch, Bronaugh, Mo., 7.2, $1,500. 3, Gus Franzen, Kearney, Neb., 8.1, $1,000. 4, Shane Frey, Duncan, Okla., 8.2, $500.

Barrel Racing: 1, Taycie Matthews, Wynne, Ark., 17.65 seconds, $2,353. 2, Jessica Routier, Buffalo, S.D., 17.82, $1,765. 3, Stephanie Fryar, Waco, Texas, 18.04, $1,176. 4, Shy-Anne Jarrett, Comanche, Okla., 18.07, $588.

Bull Riding: 1, Dawson Gleaves, Amarillo, Texas, 88 points on United Pro Rodeo’s Amish Burnout, $2,397. 2, Brody Yeary, Morgan Mill, Texas, 86, $1,797. 3, (tie) Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas, and Shad Winn, Nephi, Utah, 85, $898 each.

Wild Horse Race: No qualified rides