Illustrious Childhood Art Education Program Honors Model Entrepreneurs at 2023 Ignite Conference
Kristee Jones, owner of Young Rembrandts Fort Collins, CO and Cheyenne, WY received the Perseverance award at the company’s recent annual conference, recognizing a Young Rembrandts Franchisee who has met and overcome long-term and formidable challenges within her territory or in their personal lives. These challenges require steady determined effort over an extended period of time. Franchisees succeed at these challenges by their own internal strength and fortitude-but also by connecting to people in community, in the system and using tools and strategies that help them accomplish their goals.
“It’s always a surreal experience bringing the entire Young Rembrandts family together,” said Bette Fetter, Founder and CEO of Young Rembrandts. “We are honored to have such amazing franchisees behind this business – it is the key to our success. Being able to take the time to recognize franchisees that have gone above and beyond shows how much we appreciate the effort our team puts in day in and day out.”
The various awards given ranged from Rookie of the Year, Team Player, Perseverance, Winning Spirit, and more. Although each award is different, they all highlight aspects of entrepreneurial spirit, persistence, and dedication to Young Rembrandts’ mission.
“Receiving the Perseverance Award at the annual conference for Young Rembrandts fills me with immense pride and gratitude.” said Jones. "This recognition serves as a powerful affirmation of the commitment I have dedicated to my journey. With the guidance and support provided by Young Rembrandts, I have learned that resilience knows no bounds. I am immensely grateful for Young Rembrandts' unwavering support and for the opportunity to make a lasting impact in the realm of art education."
For more information about Young Rembrandts of Fort Collins, Colorado and Cheyenne Wyoming or to register for their drawing lessons, please visit https://www.youngrembrandts.com/fortcollinsco-cheyennewy/ or contact franchisee directly at kristee.jones@youngrembrandts.com