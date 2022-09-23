Davis Elementary will host Young Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative (YSEALI) delegation Monday, Sept. 26 from 10:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
YSEALI is a group of delegates who come from throughout southeast Asia, stay in America for a month and serve in fellowships in various government agencies.
Three delegates will be visiting Cheyenne and working with various government agencies.
They will have meetings with Gov. Mark Gordon, tours of F.E. Warren Air Force Base, meetings with the Wyoming Business Council, and will have opportunities to learn about our educational system by touring Davis Elementary and Central High School.
The purpose of the exchange is to create positive relations with young political leaders in southeast Asia and strengthen U.S. ties to their nations.
A group tour will be given at Davis with an opportunity for delegates to speak with teachers about what it is like to teach in American elementary schools.