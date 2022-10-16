Jerry Bergson of Boogie Machine and the Boogie Machine group will help Youth Alternatives celebrate its 51st Annual Volunteer Recognition Banquet on Friday, October 28. Doors will open at 6 p.m., at Little America.
Each year, the Office of Youth Alternatives honors its volunteers for giving their time and talents to assist youth in our community. Volunteers serve as mentors and foster grandparents to positively influence a child's life in and out of school.
The public is invited to attend. Tickets are $50 per person, which includes live-entertainment and dinner. To learn more about this event or to purchase tickets, call Youth Alternatives at (307) 637-6480 or visit in person at 1328 Talbot Court.
Jerry Bergeson has been making music since his early childhood. By 16 years old, he had eight years of playing experience; he worked as a “hired gun” guitar player for a successful band in the small town of Idaho Falls, Idaho. By age 26 he had ten years of experience under his belt, playing in a professional setting, learning the ropes, and developing a keen sense of what it takes to survive in the music industry. In 1998 he formed Boogie Machine, a ‘70s Disco tribute act. Other Disco tribute bands were thriving in cities across the U.S., but Jerry knew this was something he could not only accomplish but fine-tune and improve. Boogie Machine has been a phenomenon in Colorado and nationwide over the past 24 years. They’ve played gigs ranging from over 50,000 people to a mere 50 in every type of setting imaginable.