The City of Cheyenne’s Office of Youth Alternatives has been awarded a grant from Cheyenne Regional Medical Center (CRMC) in the amount of $45,301.
The focus of the grant is to provide suicide prevention, intervention, and postvention for struggling youth in our community. With increasing needs in the community, this grant will enhance the services currently being provided by Youth Alternatives.
“Youth Alternatives is excited to be the recipient of this grant,” Youth Alternatives Director, Jay Sullivan said. “It is imperative that we continue to educate the community and provide the necessary resources to our youth, who are struggling, as they are one of our most precious assets.”