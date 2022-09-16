The Office of Youth Alternatives Special Friends and Foster Grandparent Programs are continuing the Mentor Up Campaign, through the end of the calendar year!

The campaign aims to bring in 30 new adult mentors who will intervene in the lives of youth who are at an impressionable age and need a positive role model within the Cheyenne community.

Special Friends mentors assist youth between the ages of 6 to 17, in navigating life’s challenges.

Adults and youth are matched in a one-to-one mentoring relationship.

Adults will spend one to three hours a week with youth, from four to 12 hours a month.

Mentors are encouraged to share a wide range of activities with youth, such as going for a walk, seeing a movie, playing sports or games, cooking together, doing museum visits, fishing, hiking, crafts, or just hanging out.

Through the mentoring process, a trusting and meaningful mentoring relationship is developed and can be a lasting constant in a young person’s life.

Match commitments typically occur in three months, six months, or a full-year interval. Training is provided to prepare mentors, and monthly support is provided for the continued success of the match.

The Office of Youth Alternatives Foster Grandparent Program is a tutor/mentor program where adults 55 years and older work with children in a classroom setting to provide additional support. One-on-one mentoring and tutoring are done in a supervised, professional classroom to assist in helping a child feel secure and able to progress in their academic journey. Foster grandparents make a difference in the lives of children in our community and earn an average of $300 per month in a non-taxable stipend. Some qualifications apply.

To learn more about making a difference in a youth’s life and how you can become a part of the Mentor Up campaign, please call or email Devyan Paiz for Special Friends mentoring inquiries at (307) 637-6480 or dpaiz@cheyennecity.org. For Foster Grand Parent Inquiries, please contact Allyson Montgomery at (307) 637-6480 or amontgomery@cheyennecity.org.