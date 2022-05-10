Zonta Club of Cheyenne is proud to announce that the recipient of this year’s Young Women in Public Affairs Award is Grace Steenbergen.

The $1,500 award recognizes Ms. Steenbergen’s commitment to the volunteer sector, her volunteer leadership achievements, and her dedication to the empowerment of women. She plans to use this cash award to help further her education at the university level.

Ms. Steenbergen is currently a Senior at Burns Junior-Senior High School with a grade point of 4.0. She excels in science, public speaking, and agriculture policy.

In the Fall, she will attend Baylor University with the intent of earning a degree in political science before entering law school.

She recognizes there is a lack of female political leadership and influence in Wyoming and thus hopes to someday run for Wyoming political office.

She is passionate about volunteerism and public service.

As a fifth-generation cattle rancher, she serves as Burns High School’s FFA Chapter President.

She has performed more than 1,000 hours of volunteer service at local and state non-profit organizations.

Ms. Steenbergen has earned the Congressional Award Gold Medal, received the U.S. Senate Youth Scholarship, and served as Wyoming’s Senator at the American Legion Auxiliary’s Girls Nation in Washington, D.C.

“Grace is an amazing young woman,” said Denise Parrish, current President of the Zonta Club of Cheyenne. “She is a role model for all of us in the community especially when it comes to her energy and compassion, and her willingness to listen to and find compromise among the diverse opinions one encounters in life. We also welcome her devotion to seeking ways to make the world a better place for women and girls.”

As the recipient of this year’s award, her name will be submitted to Zonta District 12 where she will compete with other local award recipients for an additional cash award.