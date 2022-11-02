Zonta Club of Cheyenne invites the public to view the What Were You Wearing sexual assault survivor exhibit at Laramie County Community College from November 7-11, 2022. Entrance is free.
This impactful display asks viewers to understand that sexual assault is never about the clothing. The exhibit is intended to release survivors from the burden of self-blame. It challenges those who view the display to reflect on why the myth of connecting clothing and sexual assault continues to exist.
The stories used in the exhibit were donated by survivors of sexual assault and are used with their consent. The goal of the installation is for viewers to see themselves reflected in not only the outfits, but also the stories. This realization moves us away from blaming the victim for violence and places responsibility where it belongs, on those who caused the harm.
The exhibit is offered in cooperation with Laramie County Community College. The exhibit is displayed at the Student Lounge in the College Community Center Building at Laramie County Community College. It is available for viewing during the college’s normal operating hours. Viewers who are affected or whose memories are triggered by the exhibit are invited to call the Campus and Wellness Office or Hansen and Associates Counseling Services for assistance.
Zonta Club of Cheyenne offers What Were You Wearing? as a prelude to 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence – an international campaign to end violence against women and girls. As part of its 16 Days campaign, Zonta invites the public to view the Silent Witness display at the Laramie County Library starting November 19th.
For more information, contact Jody Gostas at booknut.jody@gmail.com or Zonta Club of Cheyenne at Zonta.Cheyenne@gmail.com.