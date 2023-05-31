The Zonta Club of Cheyenne is seeking applicants for its Jane M. Klausman Women in Business Scholarship. The selected applicant – who should demonstrate outstanding potential in her field of study - will receive a $1,000 scholarship. The Cheyenne Club scholarship recipient will then compete (without any additional paperwork required) with other Zonta Club scholarship recipients for an additional $6,000.
This scholarship is open to women of any age who are pursuing a business degree (including accounting, economics, finance, business management, business technology, information technology, marketing, operations management, human resources management, international business, or entrepreneurship) at an accredited university, college, or institute. Students must be enrolled in at least the second year of an undergraduate program through the final year of a master’s program at the time the application is submitted. Applicants must not graduate before April 2024.
To receive the local Zonta Club of Cheyenne scholarship, the applicant must have graduated rom a Laramie County high school or have obtained a GED in Laramie County or currently be a student living in Laramie County. Those students interested in applying but without the tie to Laramie County may submit their application and it will be passed on to Zonta officials who will assure that it is considered for the appropriate regional/international scholarship.
Applications must be submitted no later than August 1, 2023. It is preferred that the complete application be submitted at zonta.cheyenne@sgmail.com but they may also be sent to Zonta, P.O. Box 2135, Cheyenne, WY 82003. The application and additional details may be found at https://www.cheyennezonta.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/JMKApplication2023.pdf