Zonta Club of Cheyenne will award a $1,000 scholarship to a woman pursuing an accredited business or business-related program, who demonstrates outstanding potential in her field of study. Women interested in applying for the Zonta Jane M. Klausman Women in Business Scholarship may find the application on the Zonta Club of Cheyenne website at www.cheyennezonta.org. Applications and all accompanying required materials must be received no later than August 5, 2022.
Applicants must have graduated from a Laramie County high school or obtained a GED in Laramie County or be a current resident of Laramie County. They must also be enrolled in at least the second year of an undergraduate program through the final year of a Master’s program at the time the application is submitted. They must be enrolled in an accredited university, college, or institute and must not graduate before April, 2023. Other qualifying attributes are described as part of the application.
The scholarship awardee’s name and information will be forwarded to Zonta District 12 where the awardee will compete with others for an additional amount of $6,000. This district award will be announced before the end of 2022.
Completed applications may be either mailed to Zonta at P.O. Box 2135, Cheyenne, WY 82003 or emailed in PDF format to parrishzonta@gmail.com. Applications and required accompanying documents received after 8 p.m. MDT on August 5, 2022 will not be considered.