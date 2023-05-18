The public is invited to a reception and domestic violence awareness event hosted by the Zonta Club of Cheyenne. The event is scheduled to take place at the Cheyenne Civic Center on Monday, May 22nd, from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. The event will not only feature the art of local artists who entered the Zonta Art Contest, but will also have many other interactive features for attendees.
The featured art will be pieces supplied by local artists in response to the Zonta Contest with the theme of Stop the Madness from Spreading, with a focus on finding ways to end the long-term impact that interpersonal violence often has on families, children, and learned behavior.
Additionally, attendees will have an opportunity to create their own piece of art, provide a haiku piece of poetry to share about interpersonal violence, and generally learn more about domestic violence. There will also be a viewing station where attendees will be able to view the 30 second and 60 second public service announcements about domestic violence created by students at South High School.
While light refreshments will be provided, this is not your typical Art Reception. This is intended to be an interactive conversation starter and learning experience with the focus being on domestic violence and how to end its horrible impact on families and our community. Please stop by to check it out.
For more information or to pose questions that arise, please send an email to Zonta Club of Cheyenne at zonta.cheyenne@gmail.com