Ada May Vaughn, 88, of Cheyenne passed away July 12, 2022, in Cheyenne, WY.
She was born October 26, 1933, in Van Tassell, Wyoming to Harry and Margaret Herz. For many years, she worked in the medical field as a central service technician, and after her career, volunteered at the hospital in her spare time. Ada had a strong passion for travel, loved reading, and going for long walks. She also loved caring for her extensive cactus garden, that flourished under her tender care.
Ada is survived by many loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Vaughn.
A Vigil for the deceased will be held Friday, July 15 at 7:00 p.m. at the Cathedral of St. Mary. A Graveside service will be held Saturday, July 16 at 10:00 a.m. in Mountainview Memorial Park, located at 10701 Yellowstone Rd.
Services are under the care of Schrader Aragon and Jacoby Funeral www.schradercares.com.
