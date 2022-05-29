Mass of Christian Burial for Bob Willoughby, 89 year old Buffalo resident who passed away Sunday at the Veteran's Administration Hospital in Sheridain, will be celebrated Tuesday, May 31st at 10:00 a.m. at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church in Buffalo with Father Pete Johnson as Celebrant.
A Vigil Service will be held and the Rosary recited on Monday at 6:00 p.m. from the Harness Funeral Home Chapel in Buffalo. Interment will be in Willow Grove Cemetery with a military graveside service held on Friday June 3rd at 10:00 a.m. Online condolences may be made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.