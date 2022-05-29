Obituary graphic

Mass of Christian Burial for Bob   Willoughby, 89    year   old   Buffalo resident  who  passed  away Sunday  at  the Veteran's Administration Hospital in Sheridain, will be celebrated Tuesday, May 31st at 10:00 a.m. at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church in Buffalo with Father Pete Johnson as Celebrant.

A Vigil Service will be held and the Rosary recited on Monday at 6:00 p.m. from the Harness Funeral Home Chapel in Buffalo. Interment will be in Willow Grove Cemetery with a military graveside service held on Friday June 3rd at 10:00 a.m. Online condolences may be made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com

