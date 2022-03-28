Ganell, Todd Anderson here, Murf one of my best friends ever growing up.
Even though it has been 40 years since our last contact he has always been in my thoughts and wondering how you both are doing.
Few years after college we both went our own ways not to say I forgot about our friendship, which I cherished then and now.
The good old days taking the pontoon boat to Brownsville and all the memorable times we shared, the years go by so fast, all the memories will be with me forever!
I cherished every moment of our friendship and will never forget the friendship we had together.
I am so saddened that he has left us but he will be in my heart forever until I also surrender life.
I love "MURF" and you and always will.
I can't express how saddened I feel about the loss of a truly great friend. I hope you and Bailey continue to be strong through this time.
He will be in my memories forever!!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.