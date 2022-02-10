Denise Ann Kelnhofer, age 65, passed away on February 10, 2022, in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
She was born in Grand Island, Nebraska to Donald and Rattie (Williams) Engle. She is preceded in death by her parents and survived by her husband of almost four years, Leo Kelnhofer; and sisters Diane Sutton and Deb Dockhorn. There are no services scheduled at this time.
