Eugenia G. "Sissy" Larimore

Eugenia “Sissy” Larimore, 55, of Cheyenne Wyoming passed January 5th at Davis Hospice Center surrounded by her loving family.
She was born July 7, 1966, in Cheyenne, to Eugene and Eugenia Marques.
Sissy was a loving mother of four boys who kept her on her toes. Married the love of her life, Timothy Larimore, on November 29, 1985, they were married until 2017. She was known in the disabled community as a fun and loving caregiver for many years and worked as a TA for the Laramie County School District #1, also a stay-at-home mom. Sissy was never one to miss a birthday or not call. One of her favorite things to do was to call her friends and family to catch up. Spending time and spoiling her grandkids was her most loved thing to do. She was so happy to be a “Nana”. Sissy had a fighting spirit and would do anything to help those that she loved.
She is survived by her siblings, Bernie (Sandy) Marques and Steven (Kim) Marques; sons, Travis (Reilley) Larimore, Cody (Lacy) Larimore, Jacob Larimore (Storm Gilman), and Colton (Brandi) Larimore; grandchildren, Stevie, Gabriel, Joseph, Angelena, Giuliana, Travis Jr., Raidyyn, Brackston, Amiliano, and Amiyya; As well as Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nieces, Nephews, “adopted” children and grandchildren. She is also survived by her best friends, Rhea Pixley, Lily Dreiling, Todd and Tammy Tuschhoff, Robin Miller and Tony and Sue Ann Luman.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Eugenia Marques; best friend, Evelyn Piscatella; and mother-in-law, Mickey Larimore.
Her services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, January 8, 2022, in Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. With a celebration of life to follow at the American Legion Post 6.
Sissy was a woman that was full of life and love. She would want more than anything for people to get together and support her most precious gifts, her sons. www.wrcfuneral.com
