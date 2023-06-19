Glenn I. Elliott, born on April 21, 1959, left us on June 19, 2023, after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s.
To his family, he was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle. He was also a dear friend to many.
Glenn was survived by his wife of 34 years, Angie Elliott of Cheyenne; his three children - Brianna (Cory) Bahl of Clinton Tennessee; Sydney Burney of Cheyenne; and Ian (Charity) Elliott of Cincinnati Ohio - as well as his brother Bill Elliott of Jaffrey New Hampshire, sister Kim Simpson of Harrisville Rhode Island, five grandchildren- Brooke Bahl, Rebecca Bahl, Cole Bahl, Madelynn Burney and Olivia Burney-and numerous nieces and nephews.
Glenn was a remarkable person who touched the lives of many. He served his country for twenty years in the U.S. Air Force receiving numerous military decorations before being honorably discharged in 1997. Thereafter he worked for U.S. West in Cheyenne and then took up a Civil Service position at F.E Warren AFB where he retired ten years later. Outside work Glenn loved spending time with friends and family sharing his passions for board games like cards and watching sports on TV. As far back as he can remember hockey held a special place in his heart since he grew up playing it with passion. His other passion was golf, which began as an adult but took him away from hockey during the summer months.
Born to William and Theresa Elliot in Pawtucket Rhode Island, Glenn graduated from Tolman High School in 1977 where he had made many lifelong friends before etching out his career path.
Glenn's parents precede him in death along with sister Linda Koussa and brother Robert Elliott although there is no doubt that they are all together now reminiscing old times. It is always hard to say goodbye, but we take comfort in knowing that Glenn is at peace now.
Cremation has already taken place as per his wishes. A service will be held on Thursday, June 29, 2023, 11:00 am, at Lakeview Chapel, Schrader Funeral Home Cheyenne, Wyoming. If desired, the link to stream the service will be added to this obituary once available. Following the service, there will be a military honors at the Cheyenne National Cemetery 8611 Hildreth Rd., Cheyenne, Wyoming. Where he will be laid to rest. www.schradercares.com
