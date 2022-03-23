Herbert J. “Jim” Clark, 73, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in Cheyenne.
Jim was born August 29, 1948, in Greeley, Colorado. He moved to Cheyenne in 1953 where he attended public schools, graduating from East High School in 1966.
Jim was a Vietnam veteran serving in the U.S. Army as a communications center specialist. He volunteered since 2012 at the VA Medical Center in both the chaplain and volunteer services offices. His careers included radio talk shows in Cheyenne, as well as cruise narration in San Diego. He later worked 18 years until his retirement in the Contracting Squadron at F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne as a contracting specialist. He enjoyed hiking and travel as lifetime interests.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert P., and Thelma M. Clark.
Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home.
