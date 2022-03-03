Jack J. Holcomb, 77, of Cheyenne passed away March 3, 2022, in Cheyenne.
He was born March 7, 1944, in Reed City, Michigan to Jack and Florence Holcomb. He married Anne Jones on July 31, 1993, in Casselberry, Florida.
Jack was known by many through his coaching of girls’ softball for many years as well as by his connections to the family business.
He loved life and always brought his own brand of gusto and joy to anything that he did. He will be missed more than words can say.
He is survived by his beloved wife Anne Holcomb, of Cheyenne; son Sebastion Holcomb of Cheyenne, daughter Austin Holcomb of Cheyenne; grandchild, Bennett Holcomb: Sister Rita Rector of Florida.
He was preceded in death by his parents Jack and Florence Holcomb.
A Celebration of Life will take place at the Lakeview chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home on Wednesday March 9, 2022, at 4:00pm, with a reception to follow in the reception center.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.