James “Jim”. R. Andrews, 71, of Cheyenne passed away June 12, 2022, in Cheyenne.
He was born March 22, 1951, in Rapid City, SD to Richard and Clem Andrews. He spent most of his career as an engineer for Holly Frontier Refinery and was a member of the Society of Mechanical Engineers.
He loved the natural beauty of Wyoming, its mountains, and lakes. He loved snowmobiling and being out in the mountains.
He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer (Lucas) Lindgren of Edina, MN; brothers, Bill (Brenda) Andrews of Ocala, FL and Jon (Rose) Raimi of Tucson, AZ.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Joan Brooks.
Cremation has taken place under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and private family services will be held. www.schradercares.com
