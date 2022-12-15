John S. Riley, of Cheyenne, was born August 19, 1928, in West Fork, Iowa to William and Elizabeth Riley. He married Joan Kiracofe on June 12, 1947.
He was a Television Broadcasting Engineer and worked at KFBC Channel 5 in Cheyenne. His career also took him to Pueblo, Colorado, American Samoa, San Antonio, Texas, and Saudi Arabia. He was a member of MENSA and enjoyed Duplicate Bridge in Cheyenne for many years.
He is survived by his brother Ronnie Wagner (Barb) of Storm Lake, Iowa, Daughter Janice (John) Pacheco of Westminster, Colorado, Daughter Judy (Sid)Pacheco, Son Jeff (Jacquelyn) Riley of Centennial, Colorado, 4 Grand Children and 7 Great-Grand Children. He is preceded in death by his parents, Brother Harold “Pat” Riley of Challis, ID, his Son John Patrick Riley and his wife of 71 years, Joan Riley.
A Private Family Service will be held at a later date. www.schradercares.com
