Johnny Lemaster, 95, of Albin, WY passed away November 15, 2022 at Davis Hospice Center.
He was born March 19, 1927 to Floyd and Alice Lemaster. In Albin. He was one of 8 children. He devoted his life to farming and taking care of his mother. Johnny and his younger brother, Gene, were inseparable. They started driving red International tractors when they were 12 and helped their dad on the farm their whole life. Johnny attended Albin School until the 8th grade Johnny enjoyed being with his family and friends. After a long hard day Johnny liked his happy hour. Johnny farmed for his dad, drove school bus for Albin and worked in potato fields in Albin for various farmers. He also hauled sugar beets.
Johnny is survived by his brother, Van Lemaster; sister in-law, JoAnn Taylor; nieces and nephews, Shirley Culver, Rosie Franklin, Carol Freeburg, Roger Lemaster, Alan Lemaster, Patty Valentine, Wayne Lemaster, Don Lemaster, David Lemaster, Katheen Berryman, Robert Lemaster, Doug Lemaster, Gary Person, Rita Stauffer, John Person, Kim Greenstreet, DeeDee Shade, Danny Bolig, Alice Mayes, Mike Bolig, Pat Bolig, Tom Bolig, Teresa Rankin, Gloria Savoren, Janet McNall, Bridgette Crosby, Lori Lemaster, Bill Lemaster and numerous great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded by his parents, Floyd and Alice; siblings, Earl Lemaster, Wreatha hodgeman, Eileen Bolig, Calvin Lemaster, Viola Person, and Gene Lemaster; nephews, Jimmy Lemaster, Larry Lemaster and Steven Lemaster.
A Vigil for Deceased will be 6:00 p.m. Sunday in the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. A Funeral Liturgy will be 11:00 a.m. Monday at St. Paul Catholic Church in Pine Bluffs, with the interment to follow in Olivet Cemetery at 2:30 p.m.www.schradercares.com
