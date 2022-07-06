Joseph Roybal, 78, of Cheyenne, passed away surrounded by his loving family on July 6, 2022.
He was born January 30, 1944, in Loveland, Colorado, to Jose and Mercedes (Vigil) Roybal.
Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m., to 4 p.m. Wednesday July 13, 2022. Vigil for the Deceased will be held at 6:00 p.m., Thursday July 14, 2022, in Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Funeral Liturgy will be held at Holy Trinity.
