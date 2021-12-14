Joyce Louise Roth, 63, of Pine Bluffs, passed away, Tuesday, December 14.
Joyce was born, June 13, 1958, in Cheyenne, to Robert and Florine (Robinson) Steege.
She is survived by her mother, Florine Person of Pinedale, her husband, Marty Roth, of Pine Bluffs; her daughter, Lyndi (Bill) Harris of Cheyenne; step-daughters, Laura (Todd) Fornstrom of Pine Bluffs, Andie (Chris) Veniegas of Moab, UT, Lane (Curt) Blake of Centennial, two brothers, Rich (Debbie) Steege and Roger Steege; sister, Linda Butcher; grandchildren, Jordan, Kami, Taylen (Shawn), Wyatt, Sydnie, Maddie, Alaska, and Mesa; along with numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and many close friends.
She was preceded in death by her hero and father, Bob Steege.
A memorial service will be at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, December 18, at Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon, and Jacoby Funeral Home, with a reception following at Schrader Reception Center. The family requests those attending wear brown and gold attire. www.schradercares.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.