Joyce Yvonne Esch peacefully slipped away into our Lord’s arms on Nov. 10, 2022, surrounded by the love of all her family.
Joyce, 93, was born on Feb. 2, 1929, in Electra, TX, to Wesley and Willie Whisenant. She was a proud Texan girl. In the summer of 1947, while Joyce was visiting her Aunt in Colorado Springs, CO, she met her husband, Charley Esch. After a two week courtship, Joyce and Charley married and were together for 65 years until Charley’s death in 2013. Together, they celebrated the birth of six children starting with twins born in 1948 in Colorado Springs and followed by four girls all born in Lake Charles, LA.
Joyce was a homemaker until her forty’s when she went back to school and graduated as a Registered Nurse. Her nursing career began in Colorado and continued in Cheyenne, WY, for over 36 years. Throughout her nursing career, Joyce provided such sincere and compassionate care to everyone she helped.
Joyce had such a sweet soul and the love she had for her family was paramount. All she ever wanted was her children to be there for each other. Our Mom was everything to us, and more, and there's no way we could ever quantify the importance she held and still holds in each of our lives. Oh, how we will miss her.
Joyce is survived by her children Chuck and Janice Esch, Palm Springs, CA; Connie Esch, Aurora, CO; Shelley and Steve Runkle, Colorado Springs; Leslie and Jim Gilbert, Fredrick, CO; Kristi (Esch) and Josh Dill, Elizabeth, CO; Sheri and Randy Morris, Cheyenne; GG her “Gift from God”; 19 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren and a plethora of furry grandcritters.
At the age of 93, Joyce is proceeded in death by many friends and relatives most notably by her parents, her step father Frank Bennett, her husband, two brothers, one sister, her aunt Grace Morris, a niece Dixie Leitner, and her beloved son, Michael Esch (2005).
Joyce’s family will celebrate their love and memories of their Mother at a later date.
