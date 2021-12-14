Laurence “Larry” Randall White, 71, passed away, Tuesday, December 14.
Laurence was born, April 29, 1950, in St. Louis, MO, to Orville and Elinor (Hesse) White.
Laurence is survived by his wife, Jeanie White of Cheyenne, brothers Roger White of Elgin,TX, and Ronald White of New Braunfels, TX.
Laurence was preceded in death by his parents, Orville and Elinor White, and his brother, Randy White.
A life celebration will be held in Cheyenne and Vancouver, WA, at later dates, with times to be determined. www.schradercares.com.
