Lillian Mable Kroman

Lillian Mable (Johnson) Kroman, 98, of Cheyenne, died peacefully on October 3rd at Davis Hospice Center.
Lillian was born to Walter and Mary Johnson on August 18, 1924, in Great Falls, Montana. She was a loving wife, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great grandmother. She married her high school sweetheart George Kroman on March 23, 1941. He entered the Air Force and was commissioned a pilot in 1943. They traveled for 26 years throughout the United States with tours in Japan and England. George retired in 1966 and they settled in Cheyenne for 56 years.
Lillian was active in the Military Wives club; she started the Tuesday Duplicate Bridge Club in 1959, belonged to two bowling leagues, and was a member of the airport golf club and country club. She was in the Cheyenne Polka club and western dance club; she was also a member of the St. Mary’s Cathedral and Altar Guild.
Lillian is survived by her daughter Audrey (Tom) Johnson, two grandsons, three granddaughters, four great-granddaughters, six great-grandsons, eight great-great grandchildren, and three cousins. Lillian was preceded in death by her devoted husband George Kroman, grandson George Johnson-Kroman, and great-grandson Joshua Johnson.
Vigil for the deceased will be held at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel of the Chimes on Monday, October 10, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. Funeral Liturgy will be held at St. Mary’s Cathedral on Tuesday October 11, 2022, at 10:00 a.m.
