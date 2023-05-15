Natheniel Kingston Gunn, known as Nate, 21 of Cheyenne passed at CRMC surrounded by his loved ones.
He was born on January 21, 2002, in Cheyenne Wyoming to Bernadette Gunn and Peter Onyenwere.
Nate always had a smile on his face and loved joking around. He liked hanging out with family and friends, playing basketball, and video games.
Nate had a huge heart in which he listed himself to be a donor. Nate saved 5 lives and is looking down smiling knowing he saved others. He was adored by his father and loved by extended family. Nate lived a rough life and faced many battles, which led to his Grandpa Walker Gunn Sr. adopting Nate later on in his life. Nate adored his grandpa and looked up to him.
He is survived by his daughter, Layanna Ann Glass; mother, Bernadette; father, Peter; brothers, Joseph, Pierre, Zachariah; sister, Michaela, one niece, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his grandpa, Walker Gunn, Sr; grandma, Kathy Rader, grandparents, Patrick and Martha Onyenwere; and cousin, Aubryella Gunn.
Services will be August 10, 2023, and 2:00 p.m., at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Reception is still being determined.
May Natheniel rest in peace until we meet again.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.