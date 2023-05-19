Patricia "Pat" Anne Ring

Patricia A. Ring (Adels), 71, of Pine Bluffs, Wyoming passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday May 11, 2023, at 4:43 p.m. at her home after a long battle with cancer.
Patricia was born in Kimball, NE., November 6, 1951, to Albert (Sye) and Annabel F. Adels (Garrard).
Patricia was a graduate of Pine Bluffs High School with the class of 1970. She then went on to pursue a career in cosmetology and attended Wrights Beauty Academy in Cheyenne, Wy. Pat made a lifelong career of being a beautician/hairdresser, which she absolutely loved. She also managed a few restaurants in Pine Bluffs.
“Pat” loved many things in life, but most of all she loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren the most. She loved the color purple, anything with hearts, bowling and hunting rocks (arrowheads).
Patricia was preceded in death by her mother (Annabel) and father (Sye), one sister, Carolyn, three brothers, Richard, Raymond, and Ronald Adels.
She is survived by her daughter, Tricia Held of Kimball, NE., son Chad (Jennifer) Ring of Lake Forest, CA., four grandchildren, Layne (Janie) Ring, Shayna Held, Jessica and Casandra Ring, six great-grandchildren, Adriannah, Gracion, Zayne, Alisabeth and Aliviah Ring and Kyler Hull. Two brothers, Bruce (Deb), and Doug Adels of Pine Bluffs.
She will be missed by many and will be remembered as Mom, G-ma, GiGi to many that loved her and will miss her dearly.
Cremation has taken place at Wiederspahn Radomsky Chapel. A celebration of life will be held at Crossroads Community Church on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at 2 p.m. www.wrcfuneral.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.