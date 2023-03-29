Sarita S. Tucker, 62, died 29 March 2023, in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
Sarita was born 15 February 1961, to Leslie D. and Sona F. Tucker, who raised her in a military family. Sarita went on to proudly serve her country in her own military career, spending 20 years travelling all over the globe as an Air Force mechanic. She had multiple overseas tours and several combat tours.
After her military career ended, Sarita was hired to work for the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) from 2001 to 2008. She enjoyed the work, supported the BLM mission, and appreciated the intricate balance of public land usage. She participated in the Wild Horse Adoption Program and helped build the Land Office in Wild Horse Gulch for Cheyenne Frontier Days at Frontier Park. While working at BLM, Sarita attended Park University and earned a Degree in Business with a minor in Economics.
In 2010, she was given the opportunity to work with the Department of the Air Force/WY National Guard as the Logistics Readiness and Mobility Coordinator. She began with the 30th Airlift Squadron, then worked with the 153rd Maintenance Squadron until her retirement.
Sarita decided to make Cheyenne her home in June 2001. She chose Cheyenne because it was close to home (Aurora, CO), is a military town, and she loved the community. She enjoyed everything Cheyenne had to offer; Cheyenne Frontier Days (CFD), the cattle drive to the holding pens for the rodeo, she participated in CFD parades as Smokey Bear, in Super Day, and in triathlons.
Sarita had a larger-than-life personality, a ready smile, quick wit, and a fiery sense of humor. She was always generous and helpful to anyone who needed it. She loved animals and rescued several cats and dogs. Zoey, her beloved Black Lab cross, stole her heart and became her constant companion. She enjoyed going on cruises, game nights with friends, good food, playing Mexican Train, sunny days, and long chats on her deck. She loved creating a beautiful home in a western flair leaning more toward natural materials. Her bright light will not be diminished by her passing, and she will be fondly remembered by the many friends she made along the way.
She was preceded in death by her parents Leslie D. and Sonia F. Tucker. She is survived by her brother, Keith (Gail) Tucker; sister, Tayna Tucker, and family; Sophia and Lynn Johnson, Tevia Daley, Amber and Trevor Larson, Rex and Brooke Johnson, Gracie, Ella, and Luke Maser, Avilynn, Mirari and Xhaiden Larson, as well as many dear friends. www.wrcfuneral.com
