Shirley Ann (Smith) Wilfong, 85, of Cheyenne, died on July 11, 2023, at home with her daughters by her side.
She was born on June 22, 1938, in Detroit, Michigan.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband Robert G. Wilfong.
Robert and Shirley moved to Cheyenne in March of 1999. She attended Cheyenne Baptist Temple. www.wrcfuneral.com
