Wyoming politics have gone national. John Nichols in the August 8/15 issue of The Nation opines that “Liz Cheney is not running against Trump in her Republican primary this August. But Trump is definitely running against Liz Cheney.”
Nichols quotes Landon Brown, a Wyoming “unapologetically constitutional conservative” Republican: “[T]his sensationalism around Trump is dividing us further every day.” Brown has criticized the GOP obsession with Trump, and, since announcing his support for Liz, he tells Nichols, “I’ve seen it all. Death threats. Demands that I resign. Accusations that I’m a Democrat. You name it. It’s been nonstop.”
The Nation writer also quotes civil rights lawyer John Robinson: “I am a lifelong Democrat. I proudly support Liz Cheney, a courageous Wyoming Representative.” I imagine Robinson gets death threats also.
And Nicholas includes quotes from Wyoming Republicans who are angry with Liz for reasons beyond her support for Trump’s impeachment and her chairmanship of the January 6 investigation, which has cast an unsparing light on the goings-on in DC. Liz “is not really in touch with Wyoming. She’s more a representative of Virginia,” he quotes Republican Deborah Rich.
Wyoming Democrats who side with Liz Cheney do so with our eyes open. In Congress, she sided with the former president 95 percent of the time. She opposed gun control, abortion rights, even labor rights; she has decried efforts to mitigate the climate crisis that, in her view, “threatens to hamstring producers and stifle economic growth in our communities.” As the House Republican Conference Chair, she regularly and viciously attacked Muslim members of Congress such as Minnesota’s Ilhan Omar and Michigan’s Rashida Tlaib. She suggested that critics of Trump sounded like they were planning “a coup” and “could be guilty of treason.”
We’re even less fond of her daddy, Dick Cheney, whom Democrats consider a war criminal. As VP he convinced George W. Bush to start the war in Iraq. He condoned—even encouraged—torture tactics like water-boarding long outlawed by the Geneva Convention. No thanks to Dick Cheney, suspects still linger in the infamous Abu Ghraib, denied their day in court. In April 2004, CBS News published pictures of physical and sexual abuses of prisoners in Abu Ghraib. Dick Cheney has moved on, but human rights violations at Abu Ghraib continue to this day. No, the elder Cheney is no friend to humanity.
Nevertheless, earlier this month I sent a group message to family and friends, picturing a pro-Liz-Cheney postcard sent me from a woman my age I have known for about twenty years. In a hand-written message on the postcard, she urged me to vote for Liz.
I called her and we talked for an hour. She said she’d been a lifelong Republican (which I knew, of course), but the post-election GOP bruhaha in DC got her so disgusted, she switched to the Democratic Party. Recently she switched again so she could vote for Liz in the primaries. I said I would switch to the Republican Party for the primaries to vote for Liz also, since the alternative, Harriet Hageman, would be an embarrassment to send to DC. Several of my Dem friends are doing the same. Then we talked about our dogs.
A reader commented on “the underhanded voting tactics in Idaho,” where Democrats switched to the Republican Party to vote in the primary.
Then a group member familiar with Wyoming politics chimed in:
“WY politics is unique. Here it’s a foregone conclusion that anyone elected to national status will be Republican. So it’s been a tradition that WY Democrats register Republican to vote in the primaries in hopes of electing a moderate Republican.
“Now, Liz Cheney is one of the most conservative Representatives in the House, but because she is honest, the Trumpers are after her. I certainly hope WY sides with the constitution and re-elects her.”
He added this bit of personal info: “We know Harriet Hageman very well and used to consider her a friend. But she is an opportunist in the extreme and is using this BS for self-promotion. Her dad was a Great politician and friend, and he’s got to be rolling over in his grave.”
Then another respondent wrote the group:
“I remember being asked to write a bill (when I worked for the Wyoming legislature) to prohibit the crossing of party lines in the primaries. Back then the Republicans in power stopped the bill because they respected the tradition [The writer above] speaks of a reasonable way to give the WY Democrats some say in the game. I’m surprised that hasn’t been changed by the crazies in power now.”
The group exchange has been surprising. It’s also gratifying. To hear from members who rarely write reminds me that family counts. Even when we’re dispersed far and away in physical locale, everyone is still vitally interested in what goes down in Wyoming.
