What does Wyoming have in common with Tennessee? Both states were highlighted in a New York Times article as harboring politicians bent on censoring reading material. In their article, “Book Ban Efforts Spread Across the U.S.,” published January 30, 2022, Elizabeth Harris and Alexandra Alter write that in Wyoming, “a county prosecutor’s office considered charges against library employees for stocking books like ‘Sex Is a Funny Word’ and ‘This Book Is Gay’.”
In Tennessee, state the writers, the McMinn County Board of Education voted to remove the Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel “Maus” from an eighth-grade module on the Holocaust. The Board objected to nudity depicted (that’s nude cartoon mice!) and the cussing.
When I retired, I settled in Wyoming, but ten years of my teaching life happened jn Nashville, Tenn., where I frequented the city’s library. Hence, I was delighted to find a May 5, 2022, NPR report indicating that the very library is bucking the would-be censors by issuing “banned-book library cards” with the legend: “I read banned books with my library card.”
According to the NYTimes writers, the American Library Association announced, last fall it received an unprecedented 330 reports of book challenges, each of which can include multiple books.
Frequent targets of banning efforts are books about race, gender, and sexuality, like George M. Johnson’s “All Boys Aren’t Blue” and Toni Morrison’s “The Bluest Eye” and her Pulitzer-Prize winning “Beloved.” The latter takes an event from the life of an escaped slave who killed her baby girl to prevent her growing up enslaved. Yes, “Beloved” is disconcerting to read. It casts an unsparing light on the violence of slavery, including the sexual violations white Southern men deemed their birthright. Should high school readers be spared such detail? By the time they reach high-school reading, these teens will have witnessed their share of social turmoil.
Banned-Book clubs are springing up elsewhere. The Daily Kos Banned Book Club alerts us that,
“Once a month, we will highlight a new book that is currently being targeted. Once announced, we'll send you a link to the story. Book Club members will then engage in conversation in the comments. You are also invited to write your own story about the reading if you want to focus on a particular aspect.”
Their first selection is George M. Johnson’ “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” which tells what it was like to grow up being Black and queer. I’ve been reading the book via the library’s online “Libby,” and find it informative, intelligent, and well written. Yet, as of this writing, “All Boys Aren’t Blue” has been banned from public schools and libraries in at least 15 states.
The club recommends we buy the books to be discussed from amazon or other booksellers, but participation does not hinge on purchase. And so, I’m making “I read banned books” part of my Zoom book discussion group. Who knows, a Wyoming library may decide to follow the Tennessee model and issue its own “I read banned books with my library card.”