Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds. High near 75F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Windy with showers this evening changing over to rain and snow overnight. Low around 35F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.