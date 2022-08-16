Is the Bureau’s new water forecast on Colorado River yet another rosy prediction?
The Bureau of Reclamation released its two-year forecast for America’s two largest reservoirs on the Colorado River, predicting that Lake Powell’s levels will stabilize despite considerable uncertainty in a rapidly declining system. The agency’s history of inaccurate long-term forecasts leaves many wondering about the accuracy of today’s 24-month forecast. The Bureau’s new analysis does not account for the fact that states ignored the federal government’s deadline to come up with a deal to cut more water usage in the system, leaving the desert southwest in a precarious position.
The Bureau’s forecasted water levels for Lake Mead and Lake Powell failed to systematically describe how federal officials would address the antique plumbing inside Glen Canyon Dam that advocates warned of in a new report released earlier this month.
“The Bureau continues to be too optimistic in forecasting water flows during this era of aridification,” said Zach Frankel the Executive Director of Utah Rivers Council. “We’re disappointed they refuse to take action to protect flows to the Grand Canyon and the Lower Basin by failing to fix Glen Canyon Dam’s antique design and cutting water in the basin.”
In June, the Bureau of Reclamation directed the seven Colorado River Basin to devise a plan in just 60 days to cut 2 – 4 million acre-feet of water or the federal government would impose water cuts to try and avoid this plumbing liability. In mid-July, the four Upper Basin states unveiled a nothingburger letter designed to evoke the appearance of cutting water, while actually cutting no water whatsoever. This move places the entire burden of cutting water use on the Lower Basin. The deadline for this 60-day window was today, August 16, yet, the Bureau failed to take any action in the face of this deadline.
A coalition of non-profits across the Colorado River Basin and Mexico released a letter calling on the Biden Administration and congressional leaders to immediately fund a study to implement retrofitting Glen Canyon Dam, attached to this release. This comes after some members of the coalition released a study demonstrating that the Bureau has been chronically overestimating the amount of water in the Colorado River with its 24-month forecast. Lake Powell is on the cusp of dropping below the minimum water level needed to generate electricity through its power turbines.
But the most serious problem is not about hydropower generation.
Once water levels behind Glen Canyon Dam drop below the hydropower turbines, another set of water tubes must be used to deliver water to California, Arizona and Nevada, the Lower Basin states. Once that happens, it’s only a matter of time before not enough water is being released through the dam to meet the water delivery obligations of the 1922 Colorado River Compact.
The lowest set of tubes are known as the River Outlet Works, which are limited in the amount of water they are able to push downstream through the dam. As reservoir levels drop, the amount of water flowing out of Glen Canyon Dam is gradually reduced until the dam becomes a barrier to satisfying minimum water delivery obligations to the three Lower Basin states.
This means that Arizona, California and Nevada’s water supply and flows in the Grand Canyon will be cut drastically, creating a water supply crisis and legal quagmire.
The failure to meet the water delivery obligations will have major impacts on water supplies in the Lower Basin states, but it will also have impacts on the Upper Basin states. Lower Basin states could incite litigation, demand water from Upper Basin reservoirs, and force curtailment of Upper Basin usage. This would have economic impacts on Upper Basin communities ranging from reduced agricultural production and limited urban growth, to restricted recreation.