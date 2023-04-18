In a lifetime of research and field studies, Frans de Waal has explored the similarities and differences in primate social behavior. He is credited as the first ethologist to systematically investigate and describe bonobos who, until 1978, were considered mere pygmy chimps. With his discovery of reconciliation among primates, de Waal founded animal conflict-resolution studies. He often draws parallels between these apes and us; indeed, he has postulated humans to be part chimpanzee, part bonobo in emotional and behavioral make-up, labeling us the “bipolar ape.”
DNA studies have demarked five great-ape species, with chimpanzees, bonobos, and humans so closely related, they might form one genus, Homo. Since bonobos and chimpanzees split from each other only after they split from humans about 2.5 million years ago, both are equally close to us. Scientists who have compared their DNA, an essential molecule that’s the instruction manual for building each species, found humans share a surprising 98.8 percent of their DNA.
“The gorilla diverged earlier, hence it is more distant from us, as is the only Asian great ape, the orangutan,” writes de Waal. Speculations about human prehistory are often based on what we know about other primates. “The more we learn about bonobos, the more this range expands.” The power-hungry and brutal chimp contrasts with the peace-loving, erotic bonobo, while “Our own nature is an uneasy marriage of the two.”
Bonobos, chimpanzees, and humans: these three species share many ways. How can we be so similar and yet so different? It’s because two identical stretches of DNA can work differently; they can be “turned on” in different amounts, in different places, or even at different times. And so, chimp and bonobo communities have declined, with bonobos threatened with extinction, wheareas humans have spread all over the globe.
Just now I am rereading de Waal’s Our Inner Ape, first published in 2005. In this book de Waal focuses on such ills as infanticide and such peace-making efforts as conflict resolution. Efforts at reconciliation happen in chimp colonies as well as in their bonobo equivalent. Not so infanticide.
Infanticide is carried out by males intent on dominating females for purposes of sexual coercion. The behavior is not limited to apes but is found in humans also. Written records of this ugly behavior exist as far back as the long-poem detailing the Trojan War.
Infanticide is regarded a key factor in social evolution, writes de Waal, yet “Females stand to gain nothing: the loss of an infant is always disastrous.”
Bonobo society has eliminated infanticide in that 1.) in its social groups females rule at the top of the hierarchy, and 2.) females make themselves readily available to any interested male, thus eliminating the need for sexual cruelty.
Additionally, “By accepting the advances of many males, a female [Bonobo] can buffer herself against infanticide because none of her mates can discard the possibility that her infant is his,” comments de Waal.
While the author characterizes chimps as “schmoozing and scheming” akin to human politicians jockeying for power, he has at times observed them to be cooperative and empathetic. Indeed he has found empathy to be widespread among animals, elephants to dolphins. Stories abound of the latter who have helped humans and vice versa. And so, he discounts the “greed is good” gospels of Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher.
Chimps may be violent; at the same time, their communities have powerful checks and balances, writes de Waal. He recounts observing the prevention of an infanticide by two older males against the group’s alpha male, Nikkie.
Away from the colony de Waal had taught a female chimp, Kuif, to bottle-feed her adopted infant, the orphaned Rosje (“little rose”). Now it was time to reintroduce Kuif and present her baby to the chimp community at Arnhem Zoo, “the world’s largest zoo colony of chimpanzees, on that included four dangerous adult males.” He noted, when Kuif walked past Nikkie’s night cage, the male reached through the bars and tried to grab her baby. The chimps all knew Kuif, but Rosje was new, and so, “we stood in nail-biting anticipation at the edge of a moat surrounding a forested island.” Male chimps have a ferocious temper, he writes; they are so strong, they can easily overpower a human.
Not to worry. Two older males positioned themselves between Kuif and Rosje. As Nikkie came charging, hir on end, from his night cage where he’d been kept until all other apes had greeted Kuif, “stealing glances at her baby,” two older males, protecting the mother-daughter pair, draped their arms around each other’s shoulders to present a united front. “This was a sight to behold,” writes the author, “given that they had been archenemies for years.” Later that day Nikkie, having learned his lesson, was gentle with Kuif and Rosje.
On the opposite end of the spectrum, de Waal mentions a field worker who couldn’t resist stepping in as male chimps surrounded a female who crawled on the ground, trying to hide her infant, fervently pantgrunting (a vocalized gesture of submission) to stave off an attack. “The field worker forgot her professional obligation not to interfere and confronted the males with a stick.” Males of the species sometimes kill humans—even a big and burly man has no chance against an angry male chimp—but the scientist got away with it and managed to scare them off, writes de Waal.
Infanticide is well documented in gorillas and chimpanzees, while “the bonobo is the true exception.” Thus, female chimps spend a large part of their lives traveling alone with their dependent offspring while bonobo females rejoin their group soon after having given birth. Since female bonobos tend to be dominant, attacking their offspring would be risky for a bonobo male. Within zoo colonies, even chimp and gorilla females will band together to stop a male harassing a female. This is difficult to accomplish in the wild, where foraging demands cause chimps and gorillas to spread out. Bonobos, on the other hand, have staked out a resource-rich niche, about the size of England, along the Congo River in Zaire, where tree fruit can weigh up to sixty pounds. This is one reason for bonobos’ gracile physique and tendency to walk upright: they spend large amounts of time on the rainforest floor, harvesting and dividing large fruits. Chimpanzees, on the other hand, forage high up in the trees.
Monkeys support winners, which means, dominant individuals rarely meet resistance. Chimps are different in that they support losers as often as winners when intervening in a fight. This creates an inherently unstable hierarchy. Males at the top are stressed to the point of ulcers just like human heads of states or global corporations, while male bonobos lead quite less nerve-racking lives.
Bonobos, too, have their hierarchies. Although female-based, the pecking order is strict, thereby making the social order a stable one. It’s hard to survive without any leadership whatsoever, observes de Waal. Hierarchies invariably evolve, even when a group starts out with a headman of equal status within a community of hunters and gatherers. Democracy is something we humans continually struggle to secure.
Among bonobos, males are physically stronger than females, although not by much and not as disproportionately so as chimpanzees or gorillas. However, leadership in bonobo groups does not turn on physical dominance so much as social influence, community leadership, and caring or empathy. Bonobo male hierarchies depend entirely on the degree of influence their mothers are able to wield, which in turn depends on the mothers’ popularity, experience, and—above all—age. The older and wiser a female elder, the more respected she is, which is also true in chimp communities. Even among chimpanzees, females wield a great deal of social influence. They practice the art of power brokering. One of de Waal’s favorite chimps, Mama, was an experienced elder who, with a swipe to the head of an uncompliant female, would remind younger females of her position. Don’t cross Mama, was her message. No male could gain leadership in Mama’s community without her blessing. As physically dominant as a male may be, he can’t lead unless others follow, and that’s where Mama exercised her influence and power.
As to the label “alpha male,” the concept dates to wolf studies in the 1940s, where it simply meant the dominant male. In humans the claim is, “alphas are not just winners, they beat the hell out of everyone around them,” whereas in the animal world, the alpha male is not always the big bully. De Waal admires the alpha who “acts as the healer-in-chief, comforting others, intent on restoring harmony.” Such a one was Luit of the Arnhem colony, beloved of Mama and the females around her, “the most even-handed leader I have known,” writes de Waal. De Waal notes that the idea of a single alpha in groups ignores that there are arguably two alphas, a male and a female. Certainly Mama was an alpha female, a leader in her own right, and analogous alpha males exist within bonobo groups. No gender has an absolute monopoly on leadership. Recognizing that this is so among apes may allow us to see the complexities of leadership, power, and gender among humans in a more enlightened way.
Edith Cook worked as a translator before emigrating to California. She taught at a number of colleges and universities; as writer, she earned the Wyoming Arts Council’s Frank Nelson Doubleday Memorial Award and its Professional Development Grant. Visit her at www.edithcook.com. Her opinions are her own and do not reflect the editorial stance of The Cheyenne Post.