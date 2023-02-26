The Wyoming Legislature approved the creation of a Trust Fund to pay for suicide prevention, but did not allocate any money for the fund. This column was written in response.
Nine years ago, Kerry Drake lost his job –and with it, health insurance —after 19 years with the Casper Star-Tribune. Both he and his wife suffered health problems, yet they couldn’t afford to see a doctor as they once did; hence, Drake posted a Youtube video, “Speak out!” in which he hoped Wyoming legislators would expand Medicaid. Gloomily he added that legislators often think potential recipients “are lazy; they won’t get a job.”
These days Drake writes opinion for the online WyoFile, a member-supported, public-interest news service that reports on Wyoming issues.
His Feb 21, 2023, column, written for Wyofile covers what may consider a legislative boondoggle. His “In a baffling move, pro-life lawmakers torpedo suicide hotline funds,” is an exercise in controlled fury.
“I had high hopes” he writes of the legislative effort to set up a $46 million trust fund intended to maintain in perpetuity Wyoming’s suicide and crisis hotlines. Wyoming is a wealthy state, writes Drake; it could well afford the move. Besides, there are “millions of dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act that should be going to health-care-related programs.”
As an aside Drake adds that “I’m still seething every time I think of the Legislature’s 2015 decision to give the University of Wyoming $8 million to improve its ‘athletic competitiveness’.”And this year’s House Bill 69, he notes, “gives Gov. Mark Gordon $1.2 million to sue states that have the audacity not to buy and burn Wyoming coal.”
Drake notes that every House member who voted against HB 65 also voted for a bill that bans almost all abortions in Wyoming.
“How can anyone who claims to be ‘pro-life’ vehemently defend the government’s right to control a woman’s reproductive life — even mandating they must deliver a baby conceived by incest or rape — but not think government has a moral obligation to invest in ways to save the lives of people at risk of killing themselves?” Drake concludes his column.
I once met Drake at his Casper Star-Tribune office. His paper regularly reprinted my column as a freebee, and I was there to turn it into a paying gig. Drake shook his head sadly. He did not say so but he may have been aware of an ongoing cultural shift—a seismic shift, more like—in his newsroom.
What happens to people like Drake and what’s happening to many Americans today in the aftermath of lay-offs—can be thought of as post-traumatic stress, with the loss representing the instigating event. I know of several writers of note who have spoken against physicians labeling post-traumatic stress a “disorder.”
Another writer to whom I am indebted is Joy DeGruy, author of Post-Traumatic Slave Syndrome. DeGruy helps us understand the parallels between chattel slavery in the South and the Holocaust death spiral in my country, which was the Nazi Reich when I was born.
Her book is essential reading for anyone who has experienced trauma and its consequence, a painful and sometimes debilitating anxiety that can morph into ill health, substance use, and other addictive behavior. More significantly, DeGruy lays bare the intergenerational nature of post-traumatic stress. It’s hard to grasp that as parents we may pass to our offspring things like stress and anxiety, but such are the findings of experts she cites.
