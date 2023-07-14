As the economic effects of inflation continue to jeopardize Wyomingites’ finances, Rocky Mountain Power wants its customers to pay more.
The Wyoming Public Service Commission is considering a proposal that would hit the pocketbooks of Rocky Mountain Power’s customers hard. In short, the company is asking for a 21.6% rate increase, which would go into effect just after the New Year.
That increase would mean over $140 million of new annual revenue for Rocky Mountain Power, but it also means the average customer will be paying $204 more per year. Some of the communities that Rocky Mountain Power serves are: Casper, Lander, Cody, Worland, Douglas, Laramie, Rock Springs, Green River, Kemmerer, and Pinedale.
Utility rates are an essential pocketbook issue for Wyoming age residents 50-plus and their families, many of whom struggle to pay their utility bills along with other household expenses like food and medicine.
AARP Wyoming is a membership organization of Wyomingites over the age of 50. Our nearly 80,000 AARP members look to us to keep them informed on these types of issues and offer a level of consumer protection. We want to be sure you know how to make your voice heard by the state’s regulators who can lower or stop this rate hike.
On October 25, Rocky Mountain Power will take its case to the Public Service Commission. Until then, the Commission wants to know from the public how a significant rate increase like this will impact customers. This is your chance to talk directly to the decision makers on this case. Here is what you can do:
- The PSC will host a public hearing on the Rocky Mountain rate case from 5:30-7 p.m. on Monday, July 17 at the Rock Springs City Council Chambers, located at 212 D Street. If you aren’t in Sweetwater County on Monday night, but want to listen or comment, you can do so by joining the event on Zoom by clicking here, or attend by telephone by dialing: 1-719-359-4580 or 1-253-205-0468 (Meeting ID: 817 2708 8929).
- Sign our petition against this Rocky Mountain Power Rate hike by going to aarp.org/wyoming
- Write a letter to the PSC at: wpsc_comments@wyo.gov
- Call the PSC and leave a comment at: 307-777-7427 or 888-570-9905
AARP Wyoming will be keeping a close eye on this case in the coming months and we want to keep you informed. If you text JOIN to 22777, we can provide timely and relevant updates from us on this case and other important issues.
Join us in raising our voices before Rocky Mountain Power raises our rates.
Sam Shumway is the State Director for AARP Wyoming.