Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.