I was born in Quincy, Massachusetts in 1939. I suppose that is the reason I am reminded of the 6th President of the United States, John Quincy Adams for whom the city of my birth was named.
Many ask what can one man standing alone with the truth can accomplish?
A righteous man, John Adams after His presidency of the United States went on to serve in the House of Representatives. There he passionately addressed Congress on slavery, and that slavery was an abomination to God. He said no man should be enslaved by another, but he was overruled for years. He felt he was a failure, but after his death his passionate plea would be fulfilled by a single man who had been moved greatly at Adams’ passionate appeals. That one man was Abraham Lincoln, who would then go on to abolish slavery as our 16th president. He is, of course, responsible for the passing of the 13th amendment to the constitution. It was ratified, and Slavery has been abolished in America.
The moral of the story?
It is that each one of us is called to stand for every right thing that comes before us. That is how we become righteous before God.
Stand up, America. One man alone with the truth can change the world for good.