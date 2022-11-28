Wyoming – one of the most beautiful places in the U.S., also happens to have the nation’s highest rates of suicide per capita and is commonly referred to as the “suicide belt.” Recently, the state was ranked 50th in the nation on mental health by Mental Health America’s 2022 rankings. As of 2019, State Health Compare had ranked Wyoming as having the third highest percentage of children who experience adverse childhood experiences (ACEs). ACESs put our youth at an increased risk for future behavioral problems and mental illness.
While Wyoming’s rugged beauty and natural environment are the qualities that people enjoy most about living in the Cowboy State, it also directly contributes to the many hardships that must be endured. Social isolation, long distances to healthcare providers, and a lack of reliable public transportation all add to the health inequities that rural residents too often face. Stigma surrounding mental illness also continues to be a barrier, where privacy concerns present unique challenges in small, rural towns.
A possible solution to this alarming public health emergency? Telehealth! H.R.4040 Advancing Telehealth Beyond Covid-19 Act of 2022 is a solution supported by Wyoming’s own, Rep. Liz Cheney. The bill was approved by the House in July of this year and is currently being reviewed in the Senate. With the passing of H.R.4040, we can continue to improve healthcare access by ensuring that the public health policies that were allowed during the pandemic become permanent. This will permit our country’s medically underserved and rural areas the ability to access the mental healthcare that they need.
By eliminating previous requirements, HR40.40 will ensure that more qualified mental health providers are eligible to practice digitally. And just as important, patients can remain in their communities, or even homes, while receiving the mental health treatment that they may not otherwise have been able to access.
According to a study researched by Telemedicine and E-Health, the use of telehealth has been increasing in recent years, and not surprisingly exploded during the Covid-19 pandemic, when telehealth visits for mental health increased by a whopping 556% between March 11 and April 2020. Supporting evidence researched by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) reports that telehealth allows improved access to mental health screening, treatment, crisis support and medication management.
While patients and providers alike have praised telehealth, those opposed cite the potential for abuse and fraudulent billing. These unethical practices could lead to an increased cost to the healthcare system, and ultimately, it’s consumers. Luckily, the DOJ recently started the Covid-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force, which is focused on data analytics that help identify and audit fraud during the pandemic (National Law Review, 2021). This audit tool can be used to help offset potential abuse and gaming. It might also be used to collect useful data on the effectiveness of current telehealth platforms. This information could then help guide building better systems and delivery models for the future.
Let’s be honest, there is no health without mental health, and having access to high quality, readily available healthcare is critical to ensuring the future wellbeing of Wyoming. The time to act is NOW and I urge you to reach out to our Senators, John Barrasso-R and Cynthia Lummis-R, and ask them to vote YES for H.R.4040!
To contact Senator, John Barrasso-R, please click here:
https://www.barrasso.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/contact-form
To contact Senator, Cynthia Lummis-R, please click here:
https://www.lummis.senate.gov/contact/contact-form/
Carly Wasserbach is a registered nurse from Jackson, WY. She is currently in the Psychiatric-Mental Health Nurse Practitioner program at The University of Pennsylvania. She is passionate about rural health and bridging the mental healthcare gap in the Mountain West.