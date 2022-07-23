There is an oft-told allegory of a stagecoach company in the mountain west that had an opening for stagecoach driver.
Three people responded to the company’s help-wanted ad and were interviewed.
The company’s routes included narrow mountain roads carved precipitously into the earth. Thus, one of the interview questions asked, how close to the edge of a precipice could the driver confidently maneuver the coach?
The first interviewee felt like he could come within a foot of the edge. The second boldly held that he could hang the outside rear wheel over the edge on sharp turns. The third hesitated, looked his interviewer in the eye, and responded, I don’t know how close to the edge I can get; I will be hugging the mountain and staying as far from the edge as possible!
The company valued its customers, horses, and coaches, so the most risk adverse driver was given the job.
Laramie County voters are currently “interviewing” seven potential county “drivers”.
Three of these people have been demonstrating over the past four or more years, that with respect to our ground water, they are willing to gamble with the edge.
They have made no effort to have the 2014 AMEC ground-water study updated.
They continue to maintain that the 2014 study supports a minimum parcel size of five acres when the document and associated letter, repeatedly argue for larger parcels to reduce domestic well density, making supply more sustainable, and protecting earlier water-rights.
Two candidates for Laramie County Commissioner have indicated a risk aversion to the ground water precipice.
Bryce Freeman states, “We can’t afford to wait and hope that people don’t run out of water to address this issue. We must be proactive.”
Abbie Mildenberger emphasizes, "How can we protect our water resources in Laramie County if we don’t know what the groundwater levels currently are? I want new comprehensive groundwater studies and will review all of the data and land use regulations so we can protect our citizens and resources as the county grows in a responsible direction.”
D. Terrance Booth, PhD, is a Laramie County resident with a 1980 priority domestic water right.