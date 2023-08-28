The Cheyenne Post published the announcement about your interview with the candidates for the Library Director's position, on Sunday; just a day and a half before the event. Perhaps the announcement appeared in other publications earlier, but I only saw the announcement on the Cheyenne Post's website on Sunday morning, August 27, 2023.
So, if you really want public participation, more needs to be done to ensure that the information gets out to the citizens, sooner. Sometimes the problem is with your PIO, in other cases those who send out releases are unaware of when new material is posted to a site and what the lead-time is for getting information posted in a timely manner. A general practice is to see meetings like yours widely announced at least a week in advance across all forms of media.
I also noticed that you plan to not allow citizens to ask questions, but instead submit note cards at the meeting that will be screened by someone on your staff or scan a QR code to submit comments. The news release did not say who manages the QR code service and what their Terms of Service are. The reason that I mention the QR code scanning, is that all of the Terms of Service statements that I have read from those sorts of companies say that their company gets access to your data if you use their service. In other words, by scanning the code, that company who runs the QR software gets to copy and sell all the information that they may collect about you from your phone. This used to be against federal law with respect to access to federally funded websites. Perhaps this is no longer the case, but it is still prudent for citizens not to scan QR codes without first reading the TOS. I think it is best to avoid those things if one wishes to protect their data privacy.
As for submitting note cards at the meeting, rather than having citizens interact with the finalists directly, I have seen this method used in previous public meetings to screen-out difficult or controversial questions, so that the only questions asked are the ones the panelists are ready for, or have already answered with carefully prepared sound-bites. I have also seen the screener (usually some bureaucrat who just wants to get the meeting over with, skip over all but the most benign questions or claim that some questions were too far into the weeds (asking for too much detail). The result is that a lot of questions are simply ignored and no record of them appears anywhere.
Perhaps one way to mitigate the problem of having more questions than there is time for at the meeting, or questions that the staff screener deems too difficult, would be to allow the candidates to make written responses to questions (or groups of similar questions) and then post the responses on the Library website. This same process could be used for other leadership positions with the County. Rather than just getting a few perfunctory partial answers to a handful of questions at the meeting, those remaining questions (or groups of similar questions) could be answered in writing and for the record, with the answers posted on one of the County's web pages. Such questions and their answers would be valuable with regard to the current selection process as well as for the historic record.
It is a step in the right direction to have a meeting with the public present. It would be far better for local citizens (only those whose homes are in Laramie County) to be able to step-up and ask the sort of questions that are of interest to them, but may be prohibited under the current , overly restrictive EEOC regulations. For example, over the years more and more personal questions have been ruled out-of-bounds by the EEOC and judges who seek to protect their political allies. However, I think our fellow citizens would ask questions about the background and moral character of any potential Library Director. For example, even here in Wyoming (ex. Albany County, City of Gillette, etc.), we have seen cases where Library Directors and library staff members have misused their positions and misused public funds to push the queer agenda. A citizen would likely ask the candidates directly if they are homosexual, or not and if they intend to use their position to push homosexuality on our families and our children. Your staff might be constrained from asking such direct personal questions, yet the citizens definitely want to know if the next Director will be of good moral character, or not.
I applaud the fact that you are at least having an open meeting with the candidates. However, the short notice, coupled with the restrictions that prevent citizens from asking questions of the candidates directly, make this effort look more like window dressing instead of an earnest attempt to include our fellow citizens in this process. Perhaps the Commissioners could work with staff to create guidelines to ensure that announcements of meetings are widely published at least a week in advance (not merely having the news release sent out seven days in advance). It may also be worthwhile for the Commissioners or staff to meet with local media editors to identify timelines and deadlines, to ensure County announcements are brought before the citizens in a timely manner.