There rose in 17th century England a great conspiracy theory that gripped the nation like our own election fraud conspiracy theory. It was said that the Pope had decided himself entitled to possession of England, and would shortly be taking it by storm, assassinating the King, overthrowing Parliament, rooting out the Protestant religion, and putting English cities to the torch.
In this disposition of the nation,” historian David Hume writes, “reason could no more be heard than a whisper in the midst of the most violent hurricane.”
A mere two witnesses attested to the plot, both of “infamous” character and low position.
Strangely, no evidence was ever found: “No arms, no ammunition, no money, no papers, . . .”
Hume adds, “The torrent of national prejudice ran so high that no one durst venture to oppose it.”
The historian summarized, “In all history, it will be difficult to find such another instance of popular frenzy.” Well, except perhaps in 21st century America.