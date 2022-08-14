It is time to choose.
This is not a video game…but the future of our children and
grandchildren.
I know that we are all exhausted and a bit shellshocked by the
past two nightmare years of Covid, gun violence and climate disasters…
but there is reason to hope.
I want to thank the amazing team of Democrats who just passed a bill that will fund a chance for better lives, to protect against future climate disasters, provide better healthcare, lower prescription costs and be sure that ultra wealthy corporations pay their taxes….
( many don’t pay any!)
We are in a lifeboat rowing.
Why don’t Republicans grab an oar and help?
Why are they smirking while drilling holes in the bottom of our mutual survival?
It is time to choose. We can do this, with God’s help.