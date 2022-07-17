Apparently, Liz Cheney will lose badly in her reelection bid.
As a lifelong conservative Republican I am baffled about that the level anger towards her.
She is a true patriot who will go down for decades or longer as a defender of our democracy and election integrity.
The Jan 6 hearings and countless investigations including many by conservative Republicans have prove how close Trump came to harming our democracy countless people have defended since 1776.
His actions are something we equate with South American dictators.
Yet the majority of Wyoming citizens criticize her patriotic actions instead of Tump's narcisstic attempt to subvert our elections at all cost.
It is ironic that the preeminent conservative thinks of our time including Bill Kristol and George Will left the Republican party over Trump's election.
Even Rush Limbaugh who liked Trump said he is a populist but not a true conservative.
My letter I am sure will not change one vote.
I have always loved the state of Wyoming but rest assured I am as happy to not be from Wyoming as I am sure the citizens of Wyoming are glad I am not.