To whom it may concern,
First, yes, I am not native to your state, but have traveled there a few times (doesn't qualify me! 🙂). So, if you want to disregard my view point I will understand. Does being a fan of 'Yellowstone' improve my position? Nah, didn't think so!!!
Second, after her speech last night I feel it is my civic duty to reach out to the fine upstanding citizens of your state to voice my concern.
I did not vote for Trump in 2016 because of his history, but voted for him in 2020 because, despite of his chaotic ways, things greatly improved for many citizens. I do believe he lost the 2020 election and was greatly saddened when a few hundred people stormed the Capitol (I wonder if the storming of the Bastille looked like that).
Okay, with that out of the way I will get to my point.
Liz Cheney is no Abraham Lincoln!!! He was a person who was very thoughtful, kept learning along the way from his mistakes, and was HUMBLE. Those traits are not in her DNA.
I would like to point out that Trump would not have been President if it was not for her father and those like him. If either party made a point in looking out for the common American the past few decades, we wouldn't been in this pickle.
Democracy is about you, me, and our fellow Americans and us voting for those to represent us and to serve us. Lincoln did, the Cheney's didn't (well actually I will leave it to the people of Wyoming to decide that).
I would like to think that I am in alignment with most of the citizens of your state in that we need sensible leadership in our country and accountability. Yes, we need salt of the earth Lincolns, but there are very few in Congress.
If you want to claim the mantle of Lincoln, then act like him! (FYI, my favorite is Teddy with George as the stud who cannot be surpassed).
Thanks you for your time and consideration!
Mark A. Wilk