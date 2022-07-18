To the Editor:
The news outside Wyoming is that Representative Liz Cheney is in danger this primary because she exhibited loyalty to our Constitution rather than to her party.
Is this really how Wyoming voters are thinking?
I am from Connecticut and other than being a fiscal conservative I probably share little with Representative Cheney.
However, while watching the presentations of the January 6th Committee, I have been extremely impressed with Representative Cheney’s comments, questions and clear thinking.
It is obvious she loves her country and believes in the rule of law.
I sincerely hope that Wyoming will return her to the House of Representatives – we need clear eyed thinkers devoted to the Constitution and not the sycophants that have become so prevalent in the party.
Vote for Liz and keep our democracy moving forward.