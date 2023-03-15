I am writing in reference to the city/county canceling a long-standing contract with the Cheyenne Animal Shelter.
I don't know how many others feel this way, but a concerning aspect of this entire situation is that the taxpayers were never consulted about how we feel.
I personally don't agree that we should spend more taxpayer dollars on leasing this building when we have a shelter that is paid for.
The rent for the first 3 years is $76,000.
It goes up from there.
This building will cost a lot to modify in order to be an adequate "shelter".
If anyone has seen Metro facilities around the state or even in other states, this isn't what we want.
I can assure you, but visit them yourselves & you will see.
The city/county has been sneaky in my honest opinion on this whole ordeal.
They "accidentally" published their website today and it was word for word, copy & pasted from other metro shelter policies.
Please speak out, email city council members, county representatives, and show up to the meetings!
The finance committee hearing on the lease agreement is Monday, March 20th at noon.