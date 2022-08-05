Our disabled veterans are grossly under compensated and have been for generations. This is most especially true for our totally and permanently disabled veterans. Our disabled veterans have been asking Congress for fair and adequate compensation since the end of WWI (1918). This is outright wrong!
In 2022 a totally disabled veteran with no dependents is compensated at the ridiculous rate of $39,984.72 dollars annually. The National Average Wage Index (NAWI) for 2020 was $55,628.60 dollars per annum and the median income for 2020 was $67,521.00. The per capita GDP in 2020 was $63,416.00 dollars, among the highest in the world.
There is a far better chance that my Goldfish will learn to walk tonight than there is a chance that our disabled veterans will be fairly compensated anytime soon. They realize that they are being manipulated and given short shrift by the wealthy and politically connected top 5% of the wealth pyramid in order to keep their compensation low in order to ensure a low tax rate for the Elites. The Elites use the national debt as a constant reason to freeze government action.
We can tax investments at one penny per every dollar traded on the 13 stock markets operating in the USA to pay for this. It is long past time for the Investor Class to carry its' share of the tax burden.
Compensate them at least at the level of the NAWI for ALL types of totally and permanently disabled veterans. Congress must act now.